Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 128 new cases, 114 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 128 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 102 and the number of probable cases rising by 26, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 114 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 295 (580 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 55 (up four from Wednesday)
Deaths: 751 (4 announced this week, 4 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 468,415 (228,075 Pfizer, 212,040 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 197,807
Second vaccine doses given: 182,153
One-time vaccine doses given: 15,195
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 102.8 per day. That number is up 33 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 580. That number is up 117 from a month ago.