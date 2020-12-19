Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 129 new cases, 81 new recoveries

On Saturday, 58 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 71 new probable cases.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (two), Carbon (two), Fremont (one), Goshen (six), Hot Springs (one), Johnson (11), Laramie (10), Lincoln (one), Park (nine), Platte (one), Sheridan (four), Sublette (one), Sweetwater (six), Teton (one), Uinta (two) and Washakie (four) counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case each from Big Horn and Natrona and two from Weston counties' totals.

Health officials announced 58 new confirmed recoveries and 20 new probable recoveries.

There are now 58 confirmed cases, 71 probable cases, 56 confirmed recoveries and 20 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 351 Wyomingites.

In Natrona County, 4830 confirmed cases and 1299 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.