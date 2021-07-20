Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 131 new cases, 84 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 131 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 79 and the number of probable cases rising by 52, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 84 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 334 (617 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 66 (up from 61 Monday)
Deaths: 766 (6 announced this week, 19 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 470,055 (228,075 Pfizer, 213,680 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 200,792
Second vaccine doses given: 184,713
One-time vaccine doses given: 15,679
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 14-day average in total new cases is 117.5 per day. That number is up 45.6 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 617. That number is up 212 from a month ago.