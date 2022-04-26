Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 133 new cases

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 133 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.
Numbers to know
- Active cases: 68
- Hospitalized patients: 9 last Tuesday (no update this Tuesday)
- Deaths: 1,812 (5 announced this week, 21 announced this month)
Vaccine data as of Tuesday:
- Total doses administered: 665,259
- First vaccine doses given: 269,528
- Second vaccine doses given: 241,868
- Booster doses given: 114,805
- First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,979
- Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,770
- Janssen doses given: 22,713
- Janssen boosters given: 1,596
Trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 17.3 per day. That number is up 2.2 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 68. That number is up by 7 from a month ago.