 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 133 new cases

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 Testing

Swabs used to collect specimens are submerged in viral transport media arrive at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne for coronavirus testing Sept. 4, 2020. Any identifying patient information has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 133 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.

Numbers to know

  • Active cases: 68
  • Hospitalized patients: 9 last Tuesday (no update this Tuesday)
  • Deaths: 1,812 (5 announced this week, 21 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

  • Total doses administered: 665,259
  • First vaccine doses given: 269,528
  • Second vaccine doses given: 241,868
  • Booster doses given: 114,805
  • First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,979
  • Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,770
  • Janssen doses given: 22,713
  • Janssen boosters given: 1,596

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 17.3 per day. That number is up 2.2 from a month ago.

People are also reading…

The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 68. That number is up by 7 from a month ago.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hippo teeth or bamboo? Copenhagen Zoo plays dentist

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News