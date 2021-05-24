Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 137 new cases, 209 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 137 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 109 and the number of probable cases rising by 28, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 209 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 168 confirmed and 41 probable.
There are now 58 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Wyoming, the most since January.
The number of active confirmed cases has dropped by more than 35% in the state since Thursday.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 267 (460 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 58 (up 14 from from Sunday)
Deaths: 713 (none announced this week, six announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 452,225 (218,985 Pfizer, 206,040 Moderna, 27,200 Johnson & Johnson)
First vaccine doses given: 184,291
Second vaccine doses given: 162,703
One-time vaccine doses given: 12,299
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in confirmed cases is 59.8 per day. That number is up 14.9 from a month ago.
The state’s 14-day average in total cases is 73.8 per day. That number is up 15 from a month ago.
The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 267. That number is up 23 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 460. That number is up 20 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (217), Sweetwater (127) and Campbell (106) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 14 days.
Platte (3.3%), Sweetwater (3.0%) and Laramie (2.8%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 14 days.