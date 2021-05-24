Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 137 new cases, 209 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 137 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 109 and the number of probable cases rising by 28, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 209 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 168 confirmed and 41 probable.

There are now 58 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Wyoming, the most since January.

The number of active confirmed cases has dropped by more than 35% in the state since Thursday.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 267 (460 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 58 (up 14 from from Sunday)

Deaths: 713 (none announced this week, six announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 452,225 (218,985 Pfizer, 206,040 Moderna, 27,200 Johnson & Johnson)

First vaccine doses given: 184,291

Second vaccine doses given: 162,703

One-time vaccine doses given: 12,299