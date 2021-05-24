 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 137 new cases, 209 new recoveries
0 comments
alert top story
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 137 new cases, 209 new recoveries

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 Testing

Containers from health care centers around Wyoming containing coronavirus specimen collection kits arrive at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne for sorting Friday, Sept. 4. The lab covers the cost of shipping and receives daily shipments from health care centers. The samples arrive in one day and roughly 80% of the samples are tested the same day they arrive at the facility.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 137 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 109 and the number of probable cases rising by 28, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 209 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 168 confirmed and 41 probable.

There are now 58 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Wyoming, the most since January.

The number of active confirmed cases has dropped by more than 35% in the state since Thursday.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 267 (460 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 58 (up 14 from from Sunday)

Deaths: 713 (none announced this week, six announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 452,225 (218,985 Pfizer, 206,040 Moderna, 27,200 Johnson & Johnson)

First vaccine doses given: 184,291

Second vaccine doses given: 162,703

One-time vaccine doses given: 12,299

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in confirmed cases is 59.8 per day. That number is up 14.9 from a month ago.

The state’s 14-day average in total cases is 73.8 per day. That number is up 15 from a month ago.

The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 267. That number is up 23 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 460. That number is up 20 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (217), Sweetwater (127) and Campbell (106) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 14 days.

Platte (3.3%), Sweetwater (3.0%) and Laramie (2.8%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 14 days.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News