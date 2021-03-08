Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 139 new cases, 213 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 139 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 110 and the number of probable cases rising by 29, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (three), Big Horn (two), Campbell (five), Carbon, Converse (two), Fremont (13), Goshen (three), Laramie (17), Lincoln (five), Natrona (six), Park, Platte, Sheridan, Sublette, Sweetwater (24), Teton (19), and Uinta (six) counties.
Additionally, 213 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 182 confirmed and 31 probable.
The update was the first since Friday, as the state is no longer providing COVID-19 data updates on weekends.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 303 (458 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 19 (down two from Friday)
Deaths: 682 (none announced this week, 11 announced this month)
Total cases: 54,903 (46,507 confirmed, 8,396 probable)
Total recoveries: 53,763(45,522 confirmed, 8,241 probable)
First vaccine doses received: 124,220 (57,720 Pfizer, 60,500 Moderna, 6,000 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 100,698
Second vaccine doses received: 81,725 (41,925 Pfizer, 39,800 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 59,695
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 46.3 per day. That number is down 0.9 from a day ago, down 10.1 from a week ago and down 46.8 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 55.3 per day. That number is down 0.9 from a day ago, down 23.5 from a week ago and down 54.1 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 303. That number is down 72 from a day ago, down 80 from a week ago and down 335 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 458. That number is down 74 from a day ago, down 94 from a week ago and down 411 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Sweetwater (105), Laramie (70) and Fremont (47) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (2.3%), Sweetwater (2.8%) and Lincoln (2.1%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 132
- Laramie: 109
- Fremont: 82
- Campbell: 57
- Sweetwater: 35
- Big Horn: 31
- Sheridan: 30
- Park: 27
- Washakie: 26
- Goshen: 23
- Carbon: 22
- Converse: 17
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 9
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.