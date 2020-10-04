Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 139 new cases, 77 new recoveries

On Sunday, 131 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. The department announced eight new probable cases.

Sixty-nine new confirmed recoveries were announced. Eight new probable recoveries were announced.

There are now 5,546 confirmed cases, 958 probable cases, 4,378 confirmed recoveries and 782 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Fifty-three Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 564 confirmed cases and 103 probable cases have been recorded. That’s an increase of eight confirmed cases from Saturday.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.