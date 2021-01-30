Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 14 new cases, 196 new recoveries

On Sunday, six new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. The department announced 175 new probable cases.

There are new confirmed cases in Big Horn (two), Carbon (three), Converse (one), Platte (one), Sheridan (two), Sweetwater (seven), Teton (one) and Uinta (one) counties. The department subtracted one case from Campbell, one from Johnson, two from Laramie, three from Natrona and five from Park Counties.

Health officials announced 175 new confirmed recoveries and 21 new probable recoveries.

There are now 44,122 confirmed cases, 7,582 probable cases, 42,686 confirmed recoveries and 7,582 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 596 Wyomingites.

In Natrona County, 5,639 confirmed cases and 1,831 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.