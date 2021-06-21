 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 140 new cases, 169 new recoveries
COVID Clinic

Nurse Cheri Gonzales talks with a patient April 24 at a drive-up clinic in Arapahoe.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 140 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 120 and the number of probable cases rising by 20, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 169 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 138 confirmed and 31 probable.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 222 (405 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 46 (as of June 18) (Down 1 from Thursday)

Deaths: 734 (0 announced this week, 15 announced this month) 

Total vaccine doses received: 462,715 (224,835 Pfizer, 209,580 Moderna, 28,300 Johnson & Johnson)

First vaccine doses given: 193,303

Second vaccine doses given: 175,492

One-time vaccine doses given: 14,164

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 14-day average in confirmed cases is 57.78 per day. That number is down 3 from a month ago.

The state's 14-day average in total cases is 71.93 per day. That number is down 3 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 222. That number is down 104 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 405. That number is down 127 from a month ago.

Deaths in Wyoming by county

  • Natrona: 138
  • Laramie: 116
  • Fremont: 86
  • Campbell: 60
  • Sweetwater: 40
  • Big Horn: 34
  • Sheridan: 31
  • Park: 30
  • Washakie: 26
  • Carbon: 24
  • Goshen: 24
  • Converse: 18
  • Albany: 15
  • Lincoln: 14
  • Uinta: 13
  • Crook: 12
  • Platte: 11
  • Johnson: 10
  • Teton: 9
  • Sublette: 7
  • Weston: 6
  • Hot Springs: 3
  • Niobrara: 2

Definitions

  • Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
  • A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
  • Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries. 
  • Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases. 

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

