Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 143 new cases, 173 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 143 new cases, 173 new recoveries

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 Surge Team member Evan Scott sorts coronavirus specimen collection kits brought in by a courier on Sept. 4, at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne. The Surge Team members were brought on to help process the massive numbers of tests brought in to the lab from state wide health facilities.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 143 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 119 and the number of probable cases rising by 24, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 213 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 173 confirmed and 40 probable.

Over the weekend, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Wyoming surpassed 40 for the first time since Valentine’s Day.

Editor’s note: Because the Wyoming Department of Health no longer provides COVID-19 updates on weekends, the Star-Tribune has shifted from 10- to 14-day averages to minimize the effect Saturdays and Sundays have on data.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 261 (451 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 39 (down one from Sunday)

Deaths: 712 (none announced this week, five announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 443,975 (215,475 Pfizer, 201,900 Moderna, 26,600 Johnson & Johnson)

First vaccine doses given: 179,468

Second vaccine doses given: 158,901

One-time vaccine doses given: 11,620

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in confirmed cases is 51.9 per day. That number is up 4.7 from a month ago.

The state’s 14-day average in total cases is 66.6 per day. That number is up 8 from a month ago.

The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 261. That number is down 14 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 451. That number is down 10 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Albany (140), Sweetwater (120) and Laramie (103) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 14 days.

Niobrara (5.5%), Albany (3.6%) and Sweetwater (2.9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 14 days.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

