Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 143 new cases, 173 new recoveries

One-time vaccine doses given: 11,620

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in confirmed cases is 51.9 per day. That number is up 4.7 from a month ago.

The state’s 14-day average in total cases is 66.6 per day. That number is up 8 from a month ago.

The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 261. That number is down 14 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 451. That number is down 10 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Albany (140), Sweetwater (120) and Laramie (103) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 14 days.

Niobrara (5.5%), Albany (3.6%) and Sweetwater (2.9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 14 days.