Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 144 new cases, 203 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 144 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 114 and the number of probable cases rising by 30, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 203 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 162 confirmed and 41 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 255 (419 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 16 (not yet updated from Thursday)
Deaths: 695 (none announced this week, 24 announced this month)
First vaccine doses received: 167,630 (84,630 Pfizer, 83,000 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 138,704
Second vaccine doses received: 118,805 (58,305 Pfizer, 60,500 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 92,108
One-time vaccine doses received: 8,400 (Johnson & Johnson)
One-time vaccine doses given: 4,657
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 48.3 per day. That number is down 12.2 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 60.9 per day. That number is down 25.4 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 255. That number is down 154 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 419. That number is down 172 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (127), Teton (79) and Sweetwater (66) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Lincoln (2.6%), Teton (2.2%) and Sublette (1.8%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 133
- Laramie: 110
- Fremont: 82
- Campbell: 59
- Sweetwater: 35
- Big Horn: 32
- Sheridan: 31
- Park: 30
- Washakie: 26
- Carbon: 23
- Goshen: 23
- Converse: 18
- Lincoln: 12
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 10
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.