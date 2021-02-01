Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 145 new cases, 314 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 145 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 150 and the number of probable cases falling by five, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (nine), Campbell (six), Carbon (four), Converse, Fremont (21), Hot Springs, Laramie (eight), Lincoln (four), Natrona (28), Park (two), Platte (five), Sheridan (five), Sublette (four), Sweetwater (17), Teton (30) and Uinta (five) counties.
Additionally, 314 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 267 confirmed and 47 probable.
The state of Wyoming has received 57,150 initial vaccine doses (29,250 Pfizer, 27,900 Moderna) as of Monday — 47,677 of which have been administered. Wyoming has received 28,700 secondary vaccines (11,700 Pfizer, 17,000 Moderna) — 9,154 of which have been administered.
Over the past 10 days, 1,474 total new cases have been announced, the fewest since Sept. 29 through Oct. 8.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 900 (1,144 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 53 (down one from Friday)
Deaths: 596 (none announced this week, none announced this month)
Total cases: 52,057 (44,454 confirmed, 7,603 probable)
Total recoveries: 50,317 (42,958 confirmed, 7,359 probable)
Total tests: 651,791 (217,833 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 130.3 per day. That number is up four from a day ago, down 52.3 from a week ago and down 15.7 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 147.4 per day. That number is down 1.4 from a day ago, down 67.9 from a week ago and down 55.6 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 900. That number is down 117 from a day ago, down 253 from a week ago and down 136 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,144. That number is down 169 from a day ago, down 339 from a week ago and down 257 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Teton (291), Natrona (151) and Laramie (128) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Teton (9.7%), Carbon (7%) and Uinta (5.9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fourth fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 18th most (11th fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 16th fewest (18th fewest in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,424 (365)
- Big Horn: 811 (167)
- Campbell: 4,168 (461)
- Carbon: 1,112 (97)
- Converse: 532 (374)
- Crook: 380 (34)
- Fremont: 3,855 (627)
- Goshen: 1,030 (90)
- Hot Springs: 266 (89)
- Johnson: 375 (238)
- Laramie: 6,822 (1,180)
- Lincoln: 983 (156)
- Natrona: 5,707 (1,831)
- Niobrara: 63 (83)
- Park: 2,395 (148)
- Platte: 366 (196)
- Sheridan: 2,331 (555)
- Sublette: 534 (120)
- Sweetwater: 3,366 (137)
- Teton: 3,073 (73)
- Uinta: 1,653 (315)
- Washakie: 688 (178)
- Weston: 520 (89)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 117
- Laramie: 87
- Fremont: 77
- Campbell: 53
- Sweetwater: 32
- Big Horn: 28
- Washakie: 25
- Goshen: 20
- Park: 20
- Sheridan: 19
- Carbon: 18
- Converse: 14
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Platte: 11
- Crook: 10
- Johnson: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Teton: 6
- Weston: 4
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.