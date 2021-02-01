Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 145 new cases, 314 new recoveries

Total cases: 52,057 (44,454 confirmed, 7,603 probable)

Total recoveries: 50,317 (42,958 confirmed, 7,359 probable)

Total tests: 651,791 (217,833 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 130.3 per day. That number is up four from a day ago, down 52.3 from a week ago and down 15.7 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 147.4 per day. That number is down 1.4 from a day ago, down 67.9 from a week ago and down 55.6 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 900. That number is down 117 from a day ago, down 253 from a week ago and down 136 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 1,144. That number is down 169 from a day ago, down 339 from a week ago and down 257 from a month ago.