Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 148 new cases, 119 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 148 new cases, 119 new recoveries

COVID-19 Testing

Lab technician Sam Britz loads samples of coronavirus tests in to a QIAcube at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne on Sept. 4. Lawmakers have proposed a task force to review the way the state has responded to the pandemic.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 148 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 119 and the number of probable cases rising by 29, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (seven), Big Horn (five), Campbell (six), Carbon (24), Converse (three), Fremont (18), Goshen, Laramie (five), Lincoln (three), Natrona (six), Niobrara, Park (nine), Platte (two), Sheridan (three), Sweetwater (14), Teton (six), Uinta (five) and Washakie counties.

Additionally, 119 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 92 confirmed and 27 probable.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 487 (681 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 25 (up five from Thursday)

Deaths: 671 (nine announced this week, 66 announced this month) 

Total cases: 54,350 (46,044 confirmed, 8,306 probable)

Total recoveries: 52,98 (44,886 confirmed, 8,112 probable)

First vaccine doses received: 92,225 (49,725 Pfizer, 45,500 Moderna)

First vaccine doses given: 82,450

Second vaccine doses received: 55,980 (24,180 Pfizer, 31,800 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 41,906

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 65.7 per day. That number is down 4.3 from a day ago, up 13 from a week ago and down 107.7 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 99.9 per day. That number is down 6.7 from a day ago, up 14.6 from a week ago and down 108.5 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 487. That number is up 27 from a day ago, down 36 from a week ago and down 489 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 681. That number is up 29 from a day ago, down 81 from a week ago and down 607 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Sweetwater (133), Carbon (93) and Fremont (80) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Carbon (7%), Johnson (4.8%) and Sweetwater (3.7%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

Deaths in Wyoming by county

  • Natrona: 131
  • Laramie: 106
  • Fremont: 82
  • Campbell: 57
  • Sweetwater: 34
  • Big Horn: 30
  • Sheridan: 27
  • Park: 26
  • Washakie: 26
  • Goshen: 23
  • Carbon: 21
  • Converse: 17
  • Uinta: 12
  • Albany: 11
  • Crook: 11
  • Lincoln: 11
  • Platte: 11
  • Johnson: 9
  • Teton: 9
  • Sublette: 7
  • Weston: 5
  • Hot Springs: 3
  • Niobrara: 2

Definitions

  • Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
  • A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
  • Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries. 
  • Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases. 

Health Department data

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

