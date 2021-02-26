Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 148 new cases, 119 new recoveries

First vaccine doses given: 82,450

Second vaccine doses received: 55,980 (24,180 Pfizer, 31,800 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 41,906

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 65.7 per day. That number is down 4.3 from a day ago, up 13 from a week ago and down 107.7 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 99.9 per day. That number is down 6.7 from a day ago, up 14.6 from a week ago and down 108.5 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 487. That number is up 27 from a day ago, down 36 from a week ago and down 489 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 681. That number is up 29 from a day ago, down 81 from a week ago and down 607 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?