Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 148 new cases, 205 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 148 new cases, 205 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 148 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 81 and the number of probable cases rising by 70, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 205 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 206 (455 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 50 (up seven from Sunday)

Deaths: 740 (0 announced this week, 21 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 465,895 (226,455 Pfizer, 211,140 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 195,500

Second vaccine doses given: 179,300

One-time vaccine doses given: 14,758

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are likely to produce lasting immunity. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 77.6 per day. That number is up one from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 455. That number is down 60 from a month ago.

More info

