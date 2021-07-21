 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 148 new cases, 6 new recoveries
Senior pharmacy technician Dallas Messenger inspects a syringe of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for air bubbles at the Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming in Casper.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 148 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 109 and the number of probable cases rising by 39, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 6 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 439 (759 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 64 (down from 66 Tuesday)

Deaths: 766 (6 announced this week, 19 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 470,055 (228,075 Pfizer, 213,680 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 201,173

Second vaccine doses given: 185,033

One-time vaccine doses given: 15,735

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 121.3 per day. That number is up 49.3 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 759. That number is up 354 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

