Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 148 new cases, 6 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 148 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 109 and the number of probable cases rising by 39, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 6 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 439 (759 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 64 (down from 66 Tuesday)
Deaths: 766 (6 announced this week, 19 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 470,055 (228,075 Pfizer, 213,680 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 201,173
Second vaccine doses given: 185,033
One-time vaccine doses given: 15,735
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 121.3 per day. That number is up 49.3 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 759. That number is up 354 from a month ago.