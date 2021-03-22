Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 149 new cases, 165 new recoveries

First vaccine doses given: 125,917

Second vaccine doses received: 113,105 (58,305 Pfizer, 54,800 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 81,747

One-time vaccine doses received: 7,700 (Johnson & Johnson)

One-time vaccine doses given: 3,031

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 46.7 per day. That number is up 7.4 from a day ago, up 1.8 from a week ago and down 6.8 from a month ago.

The state’s 10-day average in total cases is 56.7 per day. That number is up 9.8 from a day ago, up 0.4 from a week ago and down 24.7 from a month ago.

The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 258. That number is down 31 from a day ago, down 54 from a week ago and down 207 from a month ago.