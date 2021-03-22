 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 149 new cases, 165 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 149 new cases, 165 new recoveries

COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus specimen collection kits arrive at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne for sorting Friday, Sept. 4. The lab covers the cost of shipping and receives daily shipments from health care centers. The samples arrive in one day and roughly 80% of the samples are tested the same day they arrive at the facility. Any identifying patient information has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 149 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 112 and the number of probable cases rising by 37, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (10), Big Horn, Campbell (seven), Fremont (six), Johnson, Laramie (37), Lincoln (seven), Natrona (two), Platte, Sheridan (three), Sublette, Sweetwater (12) and Uinta (six) counties. The state subtracted one confirmed case from Park County.

Additionally, 165 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 143 confirmed and 22 probable.

It was the state’s first update since Friday, as it is no longer providing COVID-19 data updates on weekends.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 258 (419 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 13 (down one from Friday)

Deaths: 693 (none announced this week, 22 announced this month)

Total cases: 55,730 (47,181 confirmed, 8,549 probable)

Total recoveries: 54,618 (46,230 confirmed, 8,388 probable)

First vaccine doses received: 153,740 (76,440 Pfizer, 77,300 Moderna)

First vaccine doses given: 125,917

Second vaccine doses received: 113,105 (58,305 Pfizer, 54,800 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 81,747

One-time vaccine doses received: 7,700 (Johnson & Johnson)

One-time vaccine doses given: 3,031

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 46.7 per day. That number is up 7.4 from a day ago, up 1.8 from a week ago and down 6.8 from a month ago.

The state’s 10-day average in total cases is 56.7 per day. That number is up 9.8 from a day ago, up 0.4 from a week ago and down 24.7 from a month ago.

The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 258. That number is down 31 from a day ago, down 54 from a week ago and down 207 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 419. That number is down 46 from a day ago, down 50 from a week ago and down 252 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Teton (102), Sweetwater (74) and Laramie (68) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Teton (3%), Sweetwater (1.9%) and Lincoln (1.9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

