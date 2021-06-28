Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 151 new cases, 205 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 151 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 81 and the number of probable cases rising by 70, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 205 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 206 (455 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 50 (up seven from Sunday)

Deaths: 740 (0 announced this week, 21 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 465,895 (226,455 Pfizer, 211,140 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 195,500

Second vaccine doses given: 179,300

One-time vaccine doses given: 14,758

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 77.6 per day. That number is up one from a month ago.