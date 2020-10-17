Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 151 new cases, 65 new recoveries

On Saturday, 142 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced nine new probable cases.

Fifty-five new confirmed recoveries were announced. Ten new probable recoveries were announced.

There are now 7,479 confirmed cases, 1,337 probable cases, 5,594 confirmed recoveries and 965 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Fifty-seven Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 811 confirmed cases and 149 probable cases have been recorded. That includes 19 new confirmed and three new probable cases locally.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.