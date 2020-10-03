Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 151 new cases, 94 new recoveries

On Saturday, 126 new confirmed coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 25 new probable cases.

Eighty-five new confirmed recoveries were announced. Nine new probable recoveries were announced.

There are now 5,415 confirmed cases, 950 probable cases, 4,309 confirmed recoveries and 774 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Fifty-three Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 546 confirmed cases and 103 probable cases have been recorded. That's an increase of 12 cases over Friday.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.