Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 152 new cases, 110 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 152 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 112 and the number of probable cases rising by 40, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (five), Big Horn (three), Campbell (three), Carbon (35), Fremont (two), Goshen (one), Hot Springs (one), Lincoln (four), Natrona (14), Park (six), Platte (four), Sweetwater (25), Teton (11) and Uinta counties. The department subtracted confirmed cases from Converse (one) and Sheridan (one) counties.
Additionally, 110 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 67 confirmed and 43 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 523 (762 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 31 (same number as Thursday)
Deaths: 662 (15 announced this week, 66 announced this month)
Total cases: 53,683 (45,583 confirmed, 8,100 probable)
Total recoveries: 52,259 (44,398 confirmed, 7,861 probable)
First vaccine doses received: 83,675 (43,875 Pfizer, 39,800 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 76,057
Second vaccine doses received: 43,700 (19,500 Pfizer, 24,200 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 32,478
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 52.7 per day. That number is up 10.3 from a day ago, down 21.5 from a week ago and down 218.6 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 85.3 per day. That number is up 10.6 from a day ago, down 10.5 from a week ago and down 235 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 523. That number is up 45 from a day ago, down 29 from a week ago and down 833 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 762. That number is up 42 from a day ago, down 37 from a week ago and down 1,027 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Fremont (104), Carbon (102) and Sweetwater (79) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Carbon (7.9%), Fremont (2.6%) and Big Horn (2.5%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 127
- Laramie: 105
- Fremont: 81
- Campbell: 57
- Sweetwater: 34
- Big Horn: 29
- Sheridan: 27
- Park: 26
- Washakie: 26
- Goshen: 22
- Carbon: 21
- Converse: 16
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 9
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.