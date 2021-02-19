Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 152 new cases, 110 new recoveries

First vaccine doses given: 76,057

Second vaccine doses received: 43,700 (19,500 Pfizer, 24,200 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 32,478

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 52.7 per day. That number is up 10.3 from a day ago, down 21.5 from a week ago and down 218.6 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 85.3 per day. That number is up 10.6 from a day ago, down 10.5 from a week ago and down 235 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 523. That number is up 45 from a day ago, down 29 from a week ago and down 833 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 762. That number is up 42 from a day ago, down 37 from a week ago and down 1,027 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?