Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 152 new cases, 144 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 152 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 104 and the number of probable cases rising by 48, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Tuesday update.
Additionally, 144 new confirmed and probable coronavirus recoveries were announced since last Tuesday.
Numbers to know
- Active cases: 50 (498 including probable cases)
- Hospitalized patients: 12 as of Friday (same as update on Tuesday)
- Deaths: 1,796 (5 announced this week, 5 announced this month)
Vaccine data as of Tuesday:
- Total doses administered: 661,686
- First vaccine doses given: 268,701
- Second vaccine doses given: 241,002
- Booster doses given: 113,257
- First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,910
- Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,679
- Janssen doses given: 22,576
- Janssen boosters given: 1,561
Trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 19.1 per day.
The state’s number of total active cases is 498.