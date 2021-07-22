Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 153 new cases, 121 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 153 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 123 and the number of probable cases rising by 30, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 121 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 473 (791 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 70 (up from 64 Wednesday)
Deaths: 766 (6 announced this week, 19 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 470,055 (228,075 Pfizer, 213,680 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 201,515
Second vaccine doses given: 185,318
One-time vaccine doses given: 15,793
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 127.7 per day. That number is up 50.5 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 791. That number is up 386 from a month ago.