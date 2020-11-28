Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 155 new cases, 1,097 new recoveries

On Saturday, 140 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 15 new probable cases.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (4), Big Horn (5), Campbell (8), Carbon, (3) Converse (8), Fremont (13), Goshen (9), Johnson (3), Laramie (27), Lincoln (4), Natrona (11), Park (4), Platte (2), Sheridan (14), Sweetwater (7), Teton (23), and Washakie (1) counties.

The health department lowered the number of confirmed cases in Sublette County by six.

Health officials announced 997 new confirmed recoveries and 100 new probable recoveries.

There are now 27,737 confirmed cases, 4,191 probable cases, 19,780 confirmed recoveries and 3,018 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

As of Saturday, 215 Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 3,932 confirmed cases and 852 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.