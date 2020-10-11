Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 156 new cases, 70 new recoveries

On Sunday, 138 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. The department announced 18 new probable cases.

Sixty new confirmed recoveries were announced. Ten new probable recoveries were reported.

Wyoming continues to average in excess of 100 new COVID-19 cases a day — a trend that began late last month

There are now 6,476 confirmed cases, 1,135 probable cases, 5,008 confirmed recoveries and 869 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Fifty-four Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 652 confirmed cases and 122 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.