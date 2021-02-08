 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 157 new cases, 275 new recoveries
COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus specimen collection kits arrive at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne for sorting by the COVID-19 Surge Team on Sept. 4. The lab covers the cost of shipping and receives daily shipments from health care centers. The samples arrive in one day and roughly 80% of the samples are tested the same day they arrive at the facility.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 157 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 150 and the number of probable cases rising by seven, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (six), Big Horn (five), Campbell (five), Carbon (four), Converse, Fremont (26), Laramie (10), Lincoln (three), Natrona (17), Park (seven), Platte (four), Sheridan (13), Sweetwater (24), Teton (19), Uinta (four) and Weston (two) counties.

Additionally, 275 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 228 confirmed and 47 probable.

The state's 10-day average for confirmed cases is under 100 per day for the first time since Oct. 1.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 638 (869 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 41 (down three from Friday)

Deaths: 624 (none announced this week, 28 announced this month) 

Total cases: 52,784 (45,047 confirmed, 7,737 probable)

Total recoveries: 51,291(43,785 confirmed, 7,506 probable)

First vaccine doses received: 65,850 (33,150 Pfizer, 32,700 Moderna)

First vaccine doses given: 57,063

Second vaccine doses received: 36,100 (15,600 Pfizer, 20,500 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 16,192

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 93.1 per day. That number is down 8.2 from a day ago, down 37.2 from a week ago and down 123.1 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 109.4 per day. That number is down 10.3 from a day ago, down 38 from a week ago and down 163 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 638. That number is down 44 from a day ago, down 262 from a week ago and down 834 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 869. That number is down 50 from a day ago, down 275 from a week ago and down 1,010 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Teton (179), Natrona (110) and Fremont (101) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Carbon (7.2%), Johnson (6.9%) and Teton (5.6%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

Deaths in Wyoming by county

  • Natrona: 117
  • Laramie: 87
  • Fremont: 77
  • Campbell: 53
  • Sweetwater: 32
  • Big Horn: 28
  • Washakie: 25
  • Goshen: 20
  • Park: 20
  • Sheridan: 19
  • Carbon: 18
  • Converse: 14
  • Uinta: 12
  • Albany: 11
  • Lincoln: 11
  • Platte: 11
  • Crook: 10
  • Johnson: 9
  • Sublette: 7
  • Teton: 6
  • Weston: 4
  • Hot Springs: 3
  • Niobrara: 2

Definitions

  • Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
  • A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
  • Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries. 
  • Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases. 

Health Department data

More info

