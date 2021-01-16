Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 159 new cases, 232 new recoveries

On Saturday, 144 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 15 new probable cases.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (four), Big Horn (three), Campbell (five), Converse (one), Fremont (eight), Goshen (11), Hot Springs (six), Johnson (one), Laramie (20), Lincoln (three), Natrona (26), Park (four), Sheridan (14), Sublette (two), Sweetwater (13), Teton (nine), Uinta (13) and Washakie (two) counties. The department subtracted one case from Niobrara county.

Health officials announced 195 new confirmed recoveries and 37 new probable recoveries.

There are now 41,917 confirmed cases, 7,151 probable cases, 40,055 confirmed recoveries and 6,679 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 522 Wyomingites.

In Natrona County, 5,376 confirmed cases and 1,695 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.