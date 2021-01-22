Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 159 new cases, 352 new recoveries

Total cases: 50,583 (43,151 confirmed, 7,432 probable)

Total recoveries: 34,336 (41,326 confirmed, 6,990 probable)

Total tests: 573,868 (210,412 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 203.5 per day. That number is down 45.2 from a day ago, down 78.4 from a week ago and down 75.8 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 251.1 per day. That number is down 51.8 from a day ago, down 82.9 from a week ago and down 96.1 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,254. That number is down 197 from a day ago, down 137 from a week ago and down 212 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 1,696. That number is down 214 from a day ago, down 189 from a week ago and up 1,878 from a month ago.