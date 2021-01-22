Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 159 new cases, 352 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 159 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 110 and the number of probable cases rising by 49, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (six), Carbon (two), Converse, Crook (two), Fremont (four), Laramie (19), Lincoln (five), Natrona (21), Sheridan (eight), Sweetwater (12), Teton (22), Uinta (12) and Washakie (three) counties. The department subtracted confirmed cases from Park (two), Platte (four) and Sublette counties' totals.
Additionally, 352 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 286 confirmed and 66 probable.
The state of Wyoming has received 48,575 initial vaccine doses (24,375 Pfizer, 24,200 Moderna) as of Friday — 31,315 of which have been administered. Wyoming has received 18,000 secondary vaccines (7,800 Pfizer, 10,200 Moderna) — 4,661 of which have been administered.
Fewer than 80 Wyomingites are hospitalized with COVID-19 for the first time since Oct. 21.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,254 (1,696 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 75 (down nine from Thursday)
Deaths: 571 (49 announced this week, 133 announced this month)
Total cases: 50,583 (43,151 confirmed, 7,432 probable)
Total recoveries: 34,336 (41,326 confirmed, 6,990 probable)
Total tests: 573,868 (210,412 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 203.5 per day. That number is down 45.2 from a day ago, down 78.4 from a week ago and down 75.8 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 251.1 per day. That number is down 51.8 from a day ago, down 82.9 from a week ago and down 96.1 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,254. That number is down 197 from a day ago, down 137 from a week ago and down 212 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,696. That number is down 214 from a day ago, down 189 from a week ago and up 1,878 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Teton (365), Natrona (287) and Laramie (274) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Hot Springs (13.2%), Teton (13.1%) and Park (7.9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fourth fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 17th most (20th fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 16th fewest (19th fewest in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,359 (356)
- Big Horn: 786 (154)
- Campbell: 4,094 (453)
- Carbon: 1,048 (85)
- Converse: 527 (365)
- Crook: 374 (33)
- Fremont: 3,737 (607)
- Goshen: 1,010 (91)
- Hot Springs: 258 (88)
- Johnson: 372 (237)
- Laramie: 6,721 (1,164)
- Lincoln: 936 (151)
- Natrona: 5,539 (1,778)
- Niobrara: 63 (83)
- Park: 2,359 (148)
- Platte: 346 (194)
- Sheridan: 2,288 (536)
- Sublette: 518 (122)
- Sweetwater: 3,251 (133)
- Teton: 2,796 (74)
- Uinta: 1,575 (312)
- Washakie: 676 (177)
- Weston: 518 (91)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 111
- Laramie: 83
- Fremont: 75
- Campbell: 49
- Sweetwater: 30
- Big Horn: 27
- Washakie: 25
- Goshen: 20
- Park: 18
- Sheridan: 18
- Carbon: 17
- Converse: 14
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Crook: 10
- Platte: 10
- Johnson: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Teton: 5
- Weston: 4
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.