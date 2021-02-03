Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 160 new cases, 68 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 160 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 135 and the number of probable cases rising by 25, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (two), Big Horn (six), Carbon (49), Crook, Fremont (nine), Goshen, Hot Springs, Johnson (32), Lincoln (five), Natrona (seven), Niobrara, Park (five), Platte (two), Sheridan, Sublette (three), Sweetwater (eight), Teton (11) and Uinta (five) counties. The department also subtracted cases from Campbell (seven), Converse (five), Laramie and Weston counties.
Additionally, 68 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 62 confirmed and six probable.
The state of Wyoming has received 61,050 initial vaccine doses (33,150 Pfizer, 27,900 Moderna) as of Wednesday — 49,859 of which have been administered. Wyoming has received 28,700 secondary vaccines (11,700 Pfizer, 17,000 Moderna) — 10,458 of which have been administered.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 879 (1,165 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 47 (down six from Tuesday)
Deaths: 624 (28 announced this week, 28 announced this month)
Total cases: 52,288 (44,604 confirmed, 7,684 probable)
Total recoveries: 50,499 (43,101 confirmed, 7,398 probable)
Total tests: 656,543 (216,772 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 116.1 per day. That number is down 15.7 from a day ago, down 49.2 from a week ago and down 57.9 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 139 per day. That number is down 15.5 from a day ago, down 61.5 from a week ago and down 116.9 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 879. That number is up 73 from a day ago, down 218 from a week ago and down 187 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,165. That number is up 92 from a day ago, down 269 from a week ago and down 204 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Teton (277), Natrona (168) and Fremont (118) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Teton (9%), Carbon (5.8%) and Platte (5.5%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 117
- Laramie: 87
- Fremont: 77
- Campbell: 53
- Sweetwater: 32
- Big Horn: 28
- Washakie: 25
- Goshen: 20
- Park: 20
- Sheridan: 19
- Carbon: 18
- Converse: 14
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Platte: 11
- Crook: 10
- Johnson: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Teton: 6
- Weston: 4
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.