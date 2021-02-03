Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 160 new cases, 68 new recoveries

Total cases: 52,288 (44,604 confirmed, 7,684 probable)

Total recoveries: 50,499 (43,101 confirmed, 7,398 probable)

Total tests: 656,543 (216,772 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 116.1 per day. That number is down 15.7 from a day ago, down 49.2 from a week ago and down 57.9 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 139 per day. That number is down 15.5 from a day ago, down 61.5 from a week ago and down 116.9 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 879. That number is up 73 from a day ago, down 218 from a week ago and down 187 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 1,165. That number is up 92 from a day ago, down 269 from a week ago and down 204 from a month ago.