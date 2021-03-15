Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 164 new cases, 182 new recoveries

On Monday, 132 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. The department announced 32 new probable cases.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (six), Big Horn (two), Campbell (seven), Converse, Crook, Fremont (12), Goshen (two), Laramie (14), Lincoln (six), Natrona (nine), Park (seven), Platte (three), Sheridan (two), Sweetwater (17), Teton (40) and Uinta (three) counties.

Health officials announced 141 new confirmed recoveries and 41 new probable recoveries.

It’s the first update since Friday, as the state is no longer providing weekend data updates.

There are now 46,846 confirmed cases, 8,481 probable cases, 45,843 confirmed recoveries and 8,324 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 691 Wyomingites.

In Natrona County, 5,807 confirmed cases and 1,964 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.