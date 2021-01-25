Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 164 new cases, 437 new recoveries

Total cases: 51,062 (43,599 confirmed, 7,463 probable)

Total recoveries: 49,008 (41,875 confirmed, 7,133 probable)

Total tests: 468,300 (206,836 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 182.6 per day. That number is up 1.1 from a day ago, down 80.7 from a week ago and down 16.2 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 215.3 per day. That number is down 4.4 from a day ago, down 90.8 from a week ago and down 44.7 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,153. That number is down 170 from a day ago, down 621 from a week ago and down 424 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 1,483. That number is down 273 from a day ago, down 798 from a week ago and down 550 from a month ago.