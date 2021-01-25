Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 164 new cases, 437 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 164 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 156 and the number of probable cases rising by eight, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany, Campbell (seven), Carbon (10), Converse, Crook, Fremont (eight), Johnson (two), Laramie (20), Lincoln (six), Natrona (nine), Platte (two), Sheridan (six), Sublette, Sweetwater (seven), Teton (50), Uinta (14) and Washakie (three) counties. The department subtracted three confirmed cases from Park County.
Additionally, 437 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 336 confirmed and 101 probable.
The state of Wyoming has received 49,550 initial vaccine doses (25,350 Pfizer, 24,200 Moderna) as of Monday — 33,481 of which have been administered. Wyoming has received 21,300 secondary vaccines (7,800 Pfizer, 13,500 Moderna) — 4,779 of which have been administered.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,153 (1,483 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 66 (down nine from Friday)
Deaths: 571 (none announced this week, 133 announced this month)
Total cases: 51,062 (43,599 confirmed, 7,463 probable)
Total recoveries: 49,008 (41,875 confirmed, 7,133 probable)
Total tests: 468,300 (206,836 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 182.6 per day. That number is up 1.1 from a day ago, down 80.7 from a week ago and down 16.2 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 215.3 per day. That number is down 4.4 from a day ago, down 90.8 from a week ago and down 44.7 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,153. That number is down 170 from a day ago, down 621 from a week ago and down 424 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,483. That number is down 273 from a day ago, down 798 from a week ago and down 550 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Teton (377), Natrona (249) and Laramie (207) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Teton (13%), Hot Springs (12.9%) and Uinta (6.5%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fourth fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 18th most (19th fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (eighth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 17th fewest (eighth most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,384 (356)
- Big Horn: 790 (154)
- Campbell: 4,118 (454)
- Carbon: 1,075 (84)
- Converse: 529 (366)
- Crook: 376 (34)
- Fremont: 3,776 (612)
- Goshen: 1,013 (91)
- Hot Springs: 263 (89)
- Johnson: 374 (237)
- Laramie: 6,762 (1,171)
- Lincoln: 943 (150)
- Natrona: 5,599 (1,794)
- Niobrara: 62 (83)
- Park: 2,370 (148)
- Platte: 348 (195)
- Sheridan: 2,296 (542)
- Sublette: 522 (119)
- Sweetwater: 3,285 (133)
- Teton: 2,907 (74)
- Uinta: 1,604 (309)
- Washakie: 685 (176)
- Weston: 518 (92)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 111
- Laramie: 83
- Fremont: 75
- Campbell: 49
- Sweetwater: 30
- Big Horn: 27
- Washakie: 25
- Goshen: 20
- Park: 18
- Sheridan: 18
- Carbon: 17
- Converse: 14
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Crook: 10
- Platte: 10
- Johnson: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Teton: 5
- Weston: 4
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.