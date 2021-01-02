Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 164 new cases, 467 new recoveries

On Saturday, 153 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. The department announced 11 new probable cases.

The health department did not provide an update on Friday due to the New Year's holiday.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (eight), Big Horn (two), Campbell (nine), Carbon (two), Converse (eight), Fremont (eight), Hot Springs (one), Johnson (two), Laramie (14), Lincoln (eight), Natrona (nine), Park (14), Platte (one), Sheridan (10), Sublette (three), Sweetwater (27), Teton (7), Uinta (18), Washakie (one) and Weston (one) counties.

Health officials announced 378 new confirmed recoveries and 89 new probable recoveries.

There are now 38,163 confirmed cases, 6,410 probable cases, 36,914 confirmed recoveries and 6,123 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 438 Wyomingites.

In Natrona County, 4,999 confirmed cases and 1,489 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.