Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 17 new cases, 11 new recoveries

On Saturday, 13 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced four new probable cases.

Eight new confirmed recoveries were announced. Three new probable recoveries were announced.

There are now 3,386 confirmed cases, 620 probable cases, 2,896 confirmed recoveries and 508 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Forty-two Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 256 confirmed cases and 53 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.