Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 172 new cases, 123 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 172 new cases, 123 new recoveries

COVID Clinic

A nasal swab used to collect a sample from a patient is placed in a tube to be sent off for COVID-19 testing at a drive in clinic in Arapahoe last year.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 172 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 119 and the number of probable cases rising by 53, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 123 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 592 (971 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 60 (down from 61 Thursday)

Deaths: 776 (10 announced this week, 29 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 472,955 (228,975 Pfizer, 215,680 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 204,141

Second vaccine doses given: 186,782

One-time vaccine doses given: 16,173

(Vaccine figures are from Thursday, as no update was provided by the health department Friday.)

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 154.4 per day. That number is up 70.4 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 971. That number is up 419 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

