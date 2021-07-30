Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 172 new cases, 123 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 172 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 119 and the number of probable cases rising by 53, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 123 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 592 (971 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 60 (down from 61 Thursday)
Deaths: 776 (10 announced this week, 29 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 472,955 (228,975 Pfizer, 215,680 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 204,141
Second vaccine doses given: 186,782
One-time vaccine doses given: 16,173
(Vaccine figures are from Thursday, as no update was provided by the health department Friday.)
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 154.4 per day. That number is up 70.4 from a month ago.