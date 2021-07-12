 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 172 new cases, 210 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 172 new cases, 210 new recoveries

Vaccine Clinic (copy)

Senior Pharmacy Technician Dallas Messenger draws a syringe of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Community Health Center of Central Wyoming in Casper in April.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 172 over the weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 141 and the number of probable cases rising by 31, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Monday update.

Additionally, 210 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 301 (557 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 51 (unchanged from Sunday)

Deaths: 751 (0 announced this week, 4 announced this month) 

Total vaccine doses received: 469,135 (228,075 Pfizer, 212,760 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 198,690

Second vaccine doses given: 182,988

One-time vaccine doses given: 15,400

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 14-day average in total new cases is 107.7 per day. That number is up 38.4 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 557. That number is up 58 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

