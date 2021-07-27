 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 172 new cases, 97 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 172 new cases, 97 new recoveries

COVID Clinic

Nurse Cristina Gonzalez grabs lab bags with samples to be tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru clinic in April 2020 in Arapahoe.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 172 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 114 and the number of probable cases rising by 58, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 97 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 468 (781 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 73 (up from 71 Monday)

Deaths: 776 (10 announced this week, 29 announced this month)

The nations top health agency is expected to backpedal Tuesday on its masking guidelines and recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging, according to a federal official.The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to release the data.For much of the pandemic, the CDC advised Americans to wear masks outdoors if they were within 6 feet of one another.Then in April, as vaccination rates rose sharply, the agency eased its guidelines on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying that fully vaccinated Americans no longer needed to cover their faces unless they were in a big crowd of strangers. In May, the guidance was eased further for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.The guidance still called for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings, like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it cleared the way for reopening workplaces and other venues.Subsequent CDC guidance said fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks at summer camps or at schools, either.SEE MORE: Vaccinated Teachers And Students Don't Need Masks, CDC SaysFor months COVID cases, deaths and hospitalizations were falling steadily, but those trends began to change at the beginning of the summer as a mutated and more transmissible version of the coronavirus, the delta variant, began to spread widely, especially in areas with lower vaccination rates.In recent weeks, a growing number of cities and towns have restored indoor masking rules. St. Louis, Savannah, Georgia, and Provincetown, Massachusetts, are among the places that reimposed mask mandates this month.Additional reporting by the Associated Press.

Total vaccine doses received: 472,955 (228,975 Pfizer, 215,680 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 203,308

Second vaccine doses given: 186,383

One-time vaccine doses given: 16,019

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 134.7 per day. That number is up 57.1 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 781. That number is up 326 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

