Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 173 new cases, 168 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 173 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 152 and the number of probable cases rising by 21, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 168 new confirmed and probable coronavirus recoveries were announced since last Tuesday.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 67 (508 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 14 (down from 21 last Tuesday)

Deaths: 1,783 (14

announced this week, 42

announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 658,341

First vaccine doses given: 268,173

Second vaccine doses given: 239,896

Booster doses given: 111,763

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,855

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,583

Janssen doses given: 22,533

Janssen boosters given: 1,538

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 30.7 per day. That number is down 242.2 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 508. That number is down 439 from a month ago.

(Editors note: the number of total cases this week appears higher than usual because the Star-Tribune has transitioned to weekly reporting of cases. This means that cumulative total numbers represent the number of cases added up over an entire week rather than a single day.)