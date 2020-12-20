Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 174 new cases, 460 new recoveries

On Sunday, 164 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 10 new probable cases.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (eight), Big Horn (four), Campbell (four), Carbon (two), Converse (3), Crook (one), Fremont (three), Goshen (one), Laramie (34), Lincoln (one), Natrona (nine), Park (10), Platte (three), Sheridan (six), Sublette (three), Sweetwater (37), Teton (10), Uinta (18), Washakie (four) and Weston (three) counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case from Hot Springs County and 11 from Johnson County.

Health officials announced 359 new confirmed recoveries and 101 new probable recoveries.

There are now 35,982 confirmed cases, 5,680 probable cases, 33,884 confirmed recoveries and 5,196 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 351 Wyomingites.

In Natrona County, 4,839 confirmed cases and 1,308 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.