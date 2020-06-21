Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 18 new cases, 13 new recoveries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Sunday, 17 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced one new probable case.

Thirteen new confirmed recoveries were announced. No new probable recoveries were announced.

There are now 947 confirmed cases, 250 probable cases, 712 confirmed recoveries and 197 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Twenty Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

Eighty-one confirmed cases and 15 probable cases have been confirmed in Natrona County.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.