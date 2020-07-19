Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 18 new cases, 4 new recoveries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note The Wyoming Department of Health initially reported Sunday morning that there had been a 25th coronavirus death in the state. State health officials have since said that the increase was made in error. There are still 24 reported coronavirus deaths in Wyoming.

On Sunday, 15 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the health department's daily update. The department announced three new probable cases.

Four new confirmed recoveries were announced. No new probable recoveries were announced.

There are now 1,728 confirmed cases, 398 probable cases, 1,303 confirmed recoveries and 312 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Twenty-four coronavirus patients have died in the state.

In Natrona County, there have been 150 confirmed cases and 25 probable cases.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.