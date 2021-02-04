Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 180 new cases, 276 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 180 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 244 and the number of probable cases falling by 64, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (28), Big Horn (17), Campbell (16), Carbon (eight), Converse (three), Crook (one), Fremont (11), Goshen (five), Johnson (four), Laramie (45), Lincoln (seven), Natrona (20), Park (one), Sheridan (17), Sublette (one), Sweetwater (14), Teton (38), Uinta (four), Washakie (one) and Weston (three) counties.
Additionally, 276 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 327 confirmed recoveries were added and 51 probable recoveries were subtracted.
There are fewer than 800 active confirmed cases in the state for the first time since Sept. 26.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 792 (1,069 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 48 (up one from Wednesday)
Deaths: 624 (28 announced this week, 28 announced this month)
Total cases: 52,468 (44,848 confirmed, 7,620 probable)
Total recoveries: 50,775 (43,428 confirmed, 7,347 probable)
First vaccine doses received: 66,000 (33,00 Pfizer, 32,700 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 49,859
Second vaccine doses received: 32,200 (11,700 Pfizer, 20,500 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 10,458
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 124.9 per day. That number is up 8.8 from a day ago, down 12 from a week ago and down 79.3 from a month ago.
The state’s 10-day average in total cases is 140.6 per day. That number is up 1.6 from a day ago, down 31.6 from a week ago and down 117.7 from a month ago.
The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 792. That number is down 87 from a day ago, down 132 from a week ago and down 304 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 1,069. That number is down 96 from a day ago, down 173 from a week ago and down 320 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Teton (281), Natrona (169) and Sweetwater (120) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Teton (9.1%), Carbon (5.8%) and Lincoln (5.4%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
Natrona: 117
Laramie: 87
Fremont: 77
Campbell: 53
Sweetwater: 32
Big Horn: 28
Washakie: 25
Goshen: 20
Park: 20
Sheridan: 19
Carbon: 18
Converse: 14
Uinta: 12
Albany: 11
Lincoln: 11
Platte: 11
Crook: 10
Johnson: 9
Sublette: 7
Teton: 6
Weston: 4
Hot Springs: 3
Niobrara: 2
Definitions
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
