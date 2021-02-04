Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 180 new cases, 276 new recoveries

First vaccine doses received: 66,000 (33,00 Pfizer, 32,700 Moderna)

First vaccine doses given: 49,859

Second vaccine doses received: 32,200 (11,700 Pfizer, 20,500 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 10,458

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 124.9 per day. That number is up 8.8 from a day ago, down 12 from a week ago and down 79.3 from a month ago.

The state’s 10-day average in total cases is 140.6 per day. That number is up 1.6 from a day ago, down 31.6 from a week ago and down 117.7 from a month ago.

The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 792. That number is down 87 from a day ago, down 132 from a week ago and down 304 from a month ago.