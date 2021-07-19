Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 186 new cases, 240 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 186 over the weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 136 and the number of probable cases rising by 50, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Monday update.
Additionally, 240 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 325 (570 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 61 (up from 57 Sunday)
Deaths: 760 (0 announced this week, 13 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 470,055 (228,075 Pfizer, 213,680 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 200,524
Second vaccine doses given: 184,510
One-time vaccine doses given: 15,639
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 115 per day. That number is up 53 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 570. That number is up 136 from a month ago.