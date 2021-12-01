 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 189 new cases, 32 new recoveries

COVID-19 Vaccine

Registered nurse Hana Kim prepares a syringe of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Casper-Natrona County Health Department on Dec. 16 in Casper. 

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 189 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 110 and the number of probable cases rising by 78, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 32 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 983 (1,709 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 122 Wednesday (up from 120 Tuesday)

Deaths: 1,428 (81 announced this week, zero announced this month)

Updated deaths were not available last week, so this week’s update covers two weeks of data.

Total doses administered: 572,231

First vaccine doses given: 254,006

Second vaccine doses given: 225,473

Booster doses given: 66,552

Pediatric Pfizer doses given (5-11 years old): 4,215

Janssen doses given: 21,206

Janssen boosters given: 779

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 410.5 per day. That number is down 161.1 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,709. That number is down 900 from a month ago.

Concerned about COVID-19?

