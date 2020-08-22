Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 19 new cases, 15 new recoveries

On Saturday, 15 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced four new probable cases.
Fifteen new confirmed recoveries were announced. No new probable recoveries were announced.
There are now 3,009 confirmed cases, 534 probable cases, 2,429 confirmed recoveries and 450 probable recoveries in Wyoming.
Thirty-seven Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.
In Natrona County, 225 confirmed cases and 39 probable cases have been recorded.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Cases plateaued in Wyoming in late spring before beginning a spike in mid-June. That surge brought about an increase in the rate of reported coronavirus patients not yet seen here since the pandemic began. As a result, state health officials decided against their plans to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions. State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist has extended the current restrictions through the end of the month.
Cases tapered off somewhat in August but appear to be increasing again.
While Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state's residents to wear them.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.