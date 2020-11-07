Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 192 new cases, 130 new recoveries

On Saturday, 174 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 18 new probable cases.

Health officials announced 113 new confirmed recoveries and 17 new probable recoveries.

There are now 14,045 confirmed cases, 2,552 probable cases, 8,647 confirmed recoveries and 1,495 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The health department says 105 Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 1,639 confirmed cases and 428 probable cases have been recorded. That includes 41 new cases reported Saturday.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.