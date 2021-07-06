 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 197 new cases, 257 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 197 new cases, 257 new recoveries

COVID-19 Vaccine

Clinic nurse Kendall Coursen administers a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Greg Tubridy, a Casper/Natrona County International Airport public safety officer at the Casper-Natrona County Health Department on Dec. 16 in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 197 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 125 over the holiday weekend and the number of probable cases rising by 72, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 257 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 227 (476 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 50 (Up three from Monday)

Deaths: 751 (Four announced this week, four announced this month) 

Total vaccine doses received: 465,895 (226,455 Pfizer, 211,140 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen.)

First vaccine doses given: 197,312

Second vaccine doses given: 181,560

One-time vaccine doses given: 15,107

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 14-day average in total new cases is 95.6 per day. That number is up 26 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 476. That number is down one from a month ago.

More info

