Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 197 new cases, 257 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 197 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 125 over the holiday weekend and the number of probable cases rising by 72, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 257 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 227 (476 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 50 (Up three from Monday)
Deaths: 751 (Four announced this week, four announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 465,895 (226,455 Pfizer, 211,140 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen.)
First vaccine doses given: 197,312
Second vaccine doses given: 181,560
One-time vaccine doses given: 15,107
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 14-day average in total new cases is 95.6 per day. That number is up 26 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 476. That number is down one from a month ago.