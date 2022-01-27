Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 2,039 new cases, 1,030 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 2,039 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,771 and the number of probable cases rising by 268, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 1,030 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 3,957 (5,375 including probable cases).
Hospitalized patients: 156 as of Tuesday (up from 155 Wednesday).
Deaths: 1,625 (24 announced this week, 95 announced this month).
Vaccine data as of Wednesday:
Total doses administered: 640,137
First vaccine doses given: 264,593
Second vaccine doses given: 235,451
Booster doses given: 104,206
First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,987
Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,361
Janssen doses given: 22,136
Janssen boosters given: 1,403
Trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 1,390.8 per day.
The state’s number of total active cases is 5,375. That number is up 4,039 from a month ago.