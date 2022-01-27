 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 2,039 new cases, 1,030 new recoveries

  Updated
COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus tests are prepared to be placed into a QIAcube for processing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne on Sept. 4, 2020. 

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 2,039 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,771 and the number of probable cases rising by 268, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 1,030 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 3,957 (5,375 including probable cases).

Hospitalized patients: 156 as of Tuesday (up from 155 Wednesday).

Deaths: 1,625 (24 announced this week, 95 announced this month).

Vaccine data as of Wednesday:

Total doses administered: 640,137

First vaccine doses given: 264,593

Second vaccine doses given: 235,451

Booster doses given: 104,206

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,987

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,361

Janssen doses given: 22,136

Janssen boosters given: 1,403

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 1,390.8 per day.

The state’s number of total active cases is 5,375. That number is up 4,039 from a month ago.

