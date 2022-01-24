Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 2,504 new cases, 2,823 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 2,504 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 2,050 and the number of probable cases rising by 454, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 2,823 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 5,792 (8,136 including probable cases).

Hospitalized patients: 124 as of Monday (up from 123 Friday).

Deaths: 1,601 (13 announced last week, 75 announced this month).

Vaccine data as of Friday:

Total doses administered: 638,905

First vaccine doses given: 264,337

Second vaccine doses given: 235,212

Booster doses given: 103,576

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,940

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,326

Janssen doses given: 22,120

Janssen boosters given: 1,394

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 1,174 per day.

The state’s number of total active cases is 8,136. That number is up 6,773 from a month ago.