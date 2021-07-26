 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 200 new cases, 286 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 200 new cases, 286 new recoveries

COVID-19 Testing

Lab technician Sam Britz loads samples of coronavirus tests in to a QIAcube at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne on Sept. 4. 

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 200 over the weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 148 and the number of probable cases rising by 52, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Monday update.

Additionally, 286 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 436 (716 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 71 (down from 74 Sunday)

Deaths: 766 (0 announced this week, 19 announced this month) 

Total vaccine doses received: 472,955 (228,975 Pfizer, 215,680 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 202,989

Second vaccine doses given: 186,192

One-time vaccine doses given: 15,962

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 14-day average in total new cases is 129.2 per day. That number is up 57.1 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 716. That number is up 204 from a month ago.

