Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 200 new cases, 286 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 200 over the weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 148 and the number of probable cases rising by 52, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Monday update.
Additionally, 286 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 436 (716 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 71 (down from 74 Sunday)
Deaths: 766 (0 announced this week, 19 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 472,955 (228,975 Pfizer, 215,680 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 202,989
Second vaccine doses given: 186,192
One-time vaccine doses given: 15,962
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 14-day average in total new cases is 129.2 per day. That number is up 57.1 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 716. That number is up 204 from a month ago.