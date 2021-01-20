Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 202 new cases, 110 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 202 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 150 and the number of probable cases rising by 52, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (two), Big Horn (seven), Campbell (11), Carbon (four), Crook, Fremont (nine), Goshen (three), Hot Springs (two), Johnson (two), Laramie (29), Lincoln (two), Natrona (10), Park (18), Platte, Sheridan (three), Sublette, Sweetwater (20), Teton (19) and Uinta (six) counties.
Additionally, 110 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 99 confirmed and 11 probable.
The state of Wyoming has received 40,975 initial vaccine doses (20,475 Pfizer, 20,500 Moderna) as of Wednesday — 24,837 of which have been administered. Wyoming has received 17,800 secondary vaccines (7,800 Pfizer, 10,000 Moderna) — 4,333 of which have been administered.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,407 (1,881 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 81 (down seven from Tuesday)
Deaths: 550 (28 announced this week, 112 announced this month)
Total cases: 50,124 (42,788 confirmed, 7,336 probable)
Total recoveries: 47,693 (40,831 confirmed, 6,862 probable)
Total tests: 567,450 (209,647 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 277.5 per day. That number is up 6.2 from a day ago, down 6.8 from a week ago and down 0.4 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 329.2 per day. That number is up 8.9 from a day ago, down 12.2 from a week ago and down 14.7 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,407. That number is up 51 from a day ago, up four from a week ago and down 340 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,881. That number is up 92 from a day ago, up 18 from a week ago and down 350 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Teton (429), Laramie (361) and Natrona (322) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Weston (22.6%), Teton (15.8%) and Hot Springs (15.6%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fourth fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 17th most (19th fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 16th fewest (21st fewest in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,343 (347)
- Big Horn: 780 (150)
- Campbell: 4,088 (447)
- Carbon: 1,024 (83)
- Converse: 525 (365)
- Crook: 372 (32)
- Fremont: 3,714 (594)
- Goshen: 1,005 (90)
- Hot Springs: 256 (87)
- Johnson: 370 (234)
- Laramie: 6,682 (1,166)
- Lincoln: 929 (149)
- Natrona: 5,488 (1,750)
- Niobrara: 62 (83)
- Park: 2,341 (146)
- Platte: 348 (192)
- Sheridan: 2,279 (528)
- Sublette: 516 (120)
- Sweetwater: 3,216 (131)
- Teton: 2,714 (74)
- Uinta: 1,548 (304)
- Washakie: 671 (175)
- Weston: 517 (89)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 110
- Laramie: 78
- Fremont: 73
- Campbell: 49
- Sweetwater: 28
- Washakie: 24
- Big Horn: 23
- Goshen: 20
- Sheridan: 18
- Carbon: 17
- Park: 17
- Converse: 13
- Albany: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Platte: 10
- Uinta: 10
- Crook: 9
- Johnson: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Teton: 5
- Weston: 4
- Hot Springs: 2
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.