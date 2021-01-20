Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 202 new cases, 110 new recoveries

Total recoveries: 47,693 (40,831 confirmed, 6,862 probable)

Total tests: 567,450 (209,647 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 277.5 per day. That number is up 6.2 from a day ago, down 6.8 from a week ago and down 0.4 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 329.2 per day. That number is up 8.9 from a day ago, down 12.2 from a week ago and down 14.7 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,407. That number is up 51 from a day ago, up four from a week ago and down 340 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 1,881. That number is up 92 from a day ago, up 18 from a week ago and down 350 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?