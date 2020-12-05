Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 204 new cases, 1,065 new recoveries

On Saturday, 203 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced one new probable case.

Health officials announced 926 new confirmed recoveries and 139 new probable recoveries.

There are now 31,250 confirmed cases, 4,691 probable cases, 25,781 confirmed recoveries and 3,725 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

To date, 257 Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 4,386 confirmed cases and 1,026 probable cases have been recorded. That includes 14 new cases reported on Saturday.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.